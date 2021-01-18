FALLS CREEK — Goodwill Industries of North Central Pennsylvania has announced that it is no longer able to accept furniture donations.
“It is hard to say ‘no thank you’ to a donation, however, the handling, transportation, storage, and disposal expenses have become a substantial burden to Goodwill’s operation,” said Nickolas A. Suplizio, vice president of donation procurement/development and transportation/logistics/plant operations.
Suplizio said transporting furniture makes the jobs of Goodwill’s truck drivers more difficult and is more likely to lead to injury.
“Goodwill will redirect the time, effort and store space currently dedicated to furniture, to providing an even more extensive variety of items to faithful Goodwill shoppers,” said Suplizio.
Donors are encouraged to seek other organizations in their community which accept furniture.
Suplizio thanks the community for understanding and also for their continued support of Goodwill and their mission.
Items accepted by Goodwill include:
- Antiques, collectibles
- Curtains/drapes, bedding, towels
- Mechanical items/tools
- Toys, games and puzzles
- Seasonal/holiday items
- Vehicles: cars, motorcycles, boats, RVs
- Household: dishes, small appliances
- Electrical Items: Computers, game systems, radios
- Records, tapes, CDs, DVDs
- Clothing: Men’s, women’s, children’s
- Accessories: jewelry, hats, scarves, gloves
- Shoes, boots
- Books
In addition to furniture, other items Goodwill cannot accept include:
- Mattresses/box springs, including waterbed mattresses and frames
- Carpet or carpet padding
- Traditional recyclables: glass, newsprint, office paper, cardboard, plastics, magazines, junk mail
- Weapons: guns, bows and arrows, ammunition, hunting knives
- Cribs, car seats, walkers or other products that do not meet the current safety standards of the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, including recalled items
- Household chemical products: pesticides, paint, paint thinner, drain cleaner, oven cleaner, aerosols and other environmentally unfriendly waste products.
- Automotive hazardous waste: tires, lead acid batteries, additives, gasoline, oils, antifreeze
- Large appliances: refrigerators, freezers, stoves/ovens, washers/dryers, air conditioners, dehumidifiers, furnaces, microwaves, trash compactors, water heaters, large console stereos, freon-based appliances