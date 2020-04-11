DuBOIS — As the weather gets warmer and there is some unexpected time at home, area residents have been using this opportunity to clean and declutter. In light of this, Goodwill Industries of North Central Pennsylvania will be reopening all 15 of its attended donation centers Monday, according to Vice President of Donation Procurement, Logistics and Warehouse Operations Nick Suplizio.
“We received a waiver from the governor’s office and this is allowing us to open up our Attended Donation Centers,” Suplizio said. “We want to thank President pro tempore Sen. Joe Scarnati for helping us acquire the necessary items needed to get approval for the waiver.”
“With almost 20,000 waiver requests in the Department of Community and Economic Development, it was very fulfilling for us to get this waiver for Goodwill Industries and work through that process,” Scarnati said. “It takes personal relationships with secretaries, as I like to say, to get things done. I was also happy to work with Nick Suplizio.”
Suplizio said Goodwill has a responsibility to the communities they serve to accept donations and keep the communities looking clean and neat.
“We have more than 100 of the blue bins in 16 different counties,” Suplizio said. “What’s happening is people are taking their items to those bins and when they get overfull it becomes a health hazard and rodents and other animals will build nests. People are dropping off many items that we do not accept and these are items that we unfortunately have to bring back to the plant and throw right in the trash, please be mindful of the items you are donating.”
In order to better protect their employees, Suplizio said Goodwill is asking that individuals unload their donations and set them outside the donation centers during open hours. After the donor leaves the ADC employee will come out and get the items. Starting this Monday, the attended donation centers are open seven days a week from 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. at all 15 locations. Please donate during regular donation hours and “let’s all work together to get us on the right track.
“Our transportation drivers and helpers are at the front end for us,” said Suplizio. “They have been coming in every day dealing with all the donations at all the locations, we can’t thank them enough for everything they are doing.”
Suplizio said even though the Attended Donation Centers are open the drivers and helpers also have to go to all 25 stores and pick up what donors are leaving there also.
“It’s important to know this because we don’t want anyone to think that because they see our drivers and helpers at stores we are doing anything but picking up items,” Suplizio said. “We also have over 100 of the Goodwill bins around our counties that they are stopping and picking up daily. This is the biggest reason why right now we want everyone donating at our donation centers. It’s important to know that all of our truck drivers and truck helpers are supplied with the proper protective personal equipment.”
Goodwill is taking additional safety precautions, including new cleaning products and cleaning surfaces continuously throughout the day, Suplizio said.
“We just want to make sure that people bring their items while our attendants are there,” President and CEO Ray Donati said. “Things won’t be ruined and hauled away as trash. It’s vital that people are bringing them to the Attended Donation Center sites. We understand that people are cleaning. We don’t want to lose those donations because they will be vital when we are able to reopen the organization. We thank people for considering us and helping us put people back to work once this crisis is over.”
Donati also thanked state Rep. Cris Dush (R-Brookville) in his role for helping Goodwill reopen the donation centers.
“When this is over and we get back to work we want to continue to urge the public to come and take a tour at our Falls Creek Processing plant,” Donati said.
Both Suplizio and Donati said they pray that this pandemic ends soon and Americans can get back to some type of normal. They said their employees who are out of work are letting them know daily that they can’t wait to get back to work, and the Goodwill officials said they can’t wait to get them back.
All 25 of Goodwill stores and the main processing plant in Falls Creek remain closed. The online store: ShopGoodwill.com, is still open. The Goodwill Greenhouse will be open Monday, April 20, from 8 a.m. – 3 p.m. All Goodwill locations and employees are following the guidelines of the Centers for Disease Control and Gov. Tom Wolf. Visit goodwillinc.org and find Goodwill Industries of North Central Pennsylvania on Facebook to stay up-to-date with any others news and to find where the donation centers and blue bins are located. Out of 700 employees, less than 100 people are working during the coronavirus pandemic.