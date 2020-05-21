DuBOIS — Life Matters Now and Elk County Right to Life sponsored a candidate forum Tuesday night on Facebook Live for the three Republican candidates seeking the 25th Senatorial District seat currently held by retiring Senate President Pro Tempore Joe Scarnati.
Candidates answering questions for approximately 60 minutes included: Jim Brown, of Brockway, an educator of 40 years and a farmer; Cris Dush, of Brookville, current representative for the 66th legislative district in Pennsylvania; and John “Herm” Suplizio, city manager of DuBois and executive director of the DuBois Area United Way. Democratic candidate Margie Brown was not included in the forum.
Attorney Tom Wagner was the moderator for the event.
The primary election will be held June 2.
Among the questions asked and the candidates’ responses were:
What is the role of God in our government and in your life? What does separation of church and state mean to you?
Dush said, “God rules in this life. He is the author of civil and religious liberties, and he is the one that has to be at the center of everything. Because without him ... I’ve been in places around this world where he has been kicked out, where he is absent, and I’m telling you, you don’t want to go where the Holy Spirit is not helping as a restraining hand on the evils that I’ve seen in this world.”
“We think that the church is going to get in and mess up with the government, but that’s permitted according to the constitution,” said Brown. “What we don’t want is the state saying, ‘Churches, you cannot meet.’ And every decision, especially the major decisions in my life, I can say that I’ve made them with the foundation of the Bible as my beginning. And after that, I build upon what God’s principles laid out for me.”
“I’m a common sense type of guy,” said Suplizio. “We need to follow the Ten Commandments and keep going in that direction. But the bottom line is the state needs to stay out of the churches and their religion.”
Aborted fetal tissue is used in production of at least four widely used and distributed vaccines. Those are hepatitis, rubella, varicella and zoster. This is not a well known fact. Some of these vaccines are mandated. How would you assist the pro-life movement in educating the public on this practice? And do you agree with it?
Brown, who stated that abortion is murder which is never correct, said everybody should have the freedom to turn down those vaccines by matter of conscience.
“Nobody should be forced to have aborted tissues pumped into their skin,” said Brown.
“I am 100 percent totally against any type of abortion,” said Suplizio. “As a Catholic, we need to make sure that we do everything we can when one of us gets to Harrisburg, is to outlaw abortion. I’m dead set against it. In the same way, I’m opposed of using any fetal tissue for any type of thing like that.”
“Not good with the practice for certain,” said Dush. “First of all, it’s an abomination that there is a market for dead bodies and this type of a thing, dead babies that have been ripped from their mother’s wombs. This is very basic. Abortion is an abomination and the things that come from it are just as evil.”
What is your view of the right to bear arms in the 2nd Amendment? Are there exceptions to this Amendment that you would support?
“I’m very pro 2nd Amendment,” said Suplizio. “I would not make any changes to the 2nd Amendment. I think we need to stay the course. I think we need to stop anything that people would try to do to try to change the 2nd Amendment.”
“I like Article One, Section 21 of the Pennsylvania Constitution even better: ‘The right of the people to keep and bear arms shall not be questioned,’” said Dush. “In fact, yesterday I was able to do a ‘gut and replace amendment’ on a house bill that would open the firing ranges and believe it or not I got a bunch of Democrats to actually sign on this thing. We got 120 to 82 vote.”
“We do not need more gun laws, more restrictions, more breaks to the freedom that we have,” said Brown. “We need more freedom to keep this a safer country. We didn’t have mass shootings a hundred years ago, but now with gun control laws, we’re getting them.”
The answers are either yes or no, no explanations. Will you support and campaign for a candidate that wins the Republican primary?
Dush, pausing for about a minute before answering, said, “After a half a million dollar drubbing, I’m going to say no.”
“I would like to qualify my answer, but I’m just going to stick to your rule and I’m just going to say yes, but with qualifications,” said Brown.
“Sure I have no problem doing it,” said Suplizio.
Will you be willing and able to work with the governor no matter what party holds that office to get things done in our district?
“Two words, probably not,” said Brown.
“To get things done? Absolutely,” said Suplizio.
“Done it. Yes,” said Dush.