Gov. Tom Wolf has ordered all non-life sustaining businesses in Pennsylvania to close their physical locations as of 8 p.m. today to slow the spread of COVID-19. Enforcement actions against businesses that don’t comply will begin at 12:01 a.m. Saturday, March 21, according to the governor’s office.
The order is effective immediately and to remain in effect until further notice.
Under Wolf's order, more than 150 types of businesses have been told to close their physical locations. Wolf said his order would be enforced by state troopers, local officials, the state Health and Agriculture departments and the Liquor Control Board.
“No person or entity shall operate a place of business in the Commonwealth that is not a life sustaining business regardless of whether the business is open to members of the public. This prohibition does not apply to virtual or telework operations (e.g., work from home), so long as social distancing and other mitigation measures are followed in such operations. Life sustaining businesses may remain open, but they must follow, at a minimum, the social distancing practices and other mitigation measures defined by the Centers for Disease Control to protect workers and patrons.”
In extenuating circumstances, special exemptions will be granted to businesses that are supplying or servicing health care providers. A list of what are and are not life-sustaining businesses is shown.