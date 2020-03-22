HARRISBURG — Governor Tom Wolf provided an update on the coronavirus known as COVID-19 and efforts to mitigate the virus in Pennsylvania. Governor Wolf encouraged compliance with his order that non-life-sustaining businesses in the commonwealth close brick-and-mortar operations, and reminded Pennsylvanians that enforcement of that order will begin at 8 a.m. Monday, March 23.
"The number of people infected with the COVID-19 virus is continuing to increase and it is creating the most significant public health crisis in our lifetime," Gov, Wolf said. "This is requiring all of us to confront it. To change and to sacrifice. That sacrifice is not easy, but it is real, and I don't want to minimize it. I want to be honest with you and what we're up against.
"Tomorrow morning at 8 a.m. we will begin to enforce the order made on Thursday for all non-life-sustaining businesses to close their physical locations. W e understand the challenges facing these businesses and all Pennsylvanians. We have worked to be responsive and flexible so that businesses can apply for a waiver to keep their physical locations open if they perform life-sustaining work."