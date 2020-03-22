HARRISBURG — Governor Tom Wolf and First Lady Frances Wolf reminded Pennsylvanians that grocery stores, food processors, and food banks remain open during the COVID-19 pandemic and the administration is working to expand resources for those who are food insecure. Pennsylvanians should feel confident in the food supply and shop for food at their normal rate.
“Even in a pandemic, grocery stores and food banks are life-sustaining and accessible; food production and distribution are continuing,” Governor Wolf said. “I urge all Pennsylvanians to have faith in our food system. If each one of us commits to only buy what we need; there will be enough for everyone and their neighbors.
“COVID-19 does not change the need for food production; but rather it highlights the importance of our essential agriculture industry for providing a safe, continuous food supply,” Wolf said. “I’m incredibly proud of and grateful for this dedicated industry. These times will pass; but in the meantime, you can know that they’re working hard and making smart decisions to fill the shelves of your local grocer.”
Earlier this week the department issued guidance for those in the business of food production and distribution to continue their life-sustaining work while also taking every necessary precaution to protect their workforce from COVID-19. In addition to guidance for the agriculture industry and its distribution network, recommendations were issued for grocery stores to protect both their critical employees and the public.