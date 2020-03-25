NEW BETHLEHEM – Like many school districts in Pennsylvania that are closed because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Redbank Valley School District is now offering free daily grab-and-go meals for children 18 and under.
Offered by the district’s food service program, the packed breakfasts and lunches are being distributed Monday through Friday from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. outside the main entrance of Redbank Valley High School.
“It’s a drive-up service, so you don’t even need to get out of the car,” RVSD cafeteria manager David Reitz said, noting that the meals are free to all children 18 years of age and younger regardless if they are a Redbank Valley student and are provided through a federal program.
“It’s not just for free and reduced kids,” he continued, explaining that Redbank was able to start distributing meals on March 19 following a four-day wait for the district to receive approval from the Pennsylvania Department of Education. “All children are welcome and encouraged to get a meal.”
According to information released by the district, the USDA requires that all children receiving the meals must be present in the vehicle at the time of pickup. Meals cannot be picked up for children at home.
Following the federal mandate that meals meet or exceed USDA nutritional requirements, a typical Redbank dual-meal serving includes items such as breakfast cereal, fruits and vegetables, a sandwich, chips or crackers, milk and a dessert. Gluten free options are also available, and the meals are packaged each day by members of the district’s cafeteria staff.
Regarding the number of meals that the district prepares and distributes, Reitz said that the number has been increasing since the program began last Thursday, when they served 95 children. On Monday, the count was 122, and Tuesday’s tally was 181. Reitz said he expects the number to exceed 200 by the end of the week.
“Because the curve is going up, we keep adjusting the number [of meals] we prepare,” he said. Reitz explained that he and his staff keep a watch on the clock and prepare additional meals as the need arises.
“On a typical school day, we feed over 700 kids,” he said. “I would love to do it during the shutdown too.”
When asked how long the program would last, Reitz said that he plans to keep offering the grab-and-go meals until supplies run out or he is told by government officials that the program has ended.
Although not required, the district encourages parents to complete a one-time meal request form on the district’s website, www.redbankvalley.net, and clicking on the meal request form.
“We believe enough in the ‘too many rely on school meals’ to stop doing it,” he said. “I would hate to see someone go hungry.”