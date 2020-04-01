STRATTANVILLE — Clarion-Limestone School District students will benefit from a $20,000 grant the district received last week to help transport food to students during the school closures.
C-L Elementary Principal Kristie Taylor said on Friday that she received word that the district will receive the funding as part of the No Kid Hungry Emergency Response Fund.
The grant will pay for the district to contract with its bus drivers to deliver food twice a week for 10 weeks. The home deliveries are expected to begin this Thursday.
“Our contractors and bus drivers are all on board to jump in,” Taylor said.
In addition to each driver on the route, the school will provide a volunteer on each bus who will make all the food deliveries at the regular bus stops.
Taylor said the district applied for the grant because of the district’s geographical isolation and difficulty for some families to get to the school to pick up food, as well as the lack of public transportation in the area.
“We’ll work in conjunction with our food service program with Nutrition Inc.,” Taylor said.
She said on Friday, that the plan was to begin calling families on Monday to give them the details and to confirm the bus stops.
Deliveries are expected to take place between 11 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. on Mondays and Thursdays.
While some details remained to be worked out, Taylor said each family would first need to give permission for food drops, and to let the district know how many children between the ages of two and 18 they would need food for.
As the school closures grow longer, Taylor said programs like these are essential to not only feed children and help families coping with job layoffs, but to make sure everyone is doing well during these hard times.
“As we get farther away from school, there are kids we haven’t seen,” she noted. “The need is going to continue to go up for awhile.”