Mike’s Supermarket experienced the same kind of shortages as most other grocery stores during the early stages of the coronavirus pandemic locally.
Many shoppers were afraid of what the virus would do to everyday life, and began to panic buy everyday staples in bulk. The paper aisles of Mike’s were just as bare as those of Walmart’s in surrounding towns.
While limits had to be placed on certain items, Katy’s Route 28 Bulk Food Store was thriving, and finding new products they could sell.
Katy Zafuto had never offered toilet paper at her store before the shortages started happening at other stores. After about a dozen shoppers asked about toilet paper, she decided to order some.
She gets her supplies from a wide array of vendors, allowing her to always ask the next supplier for a product she might be low on, like toilet paper, yeast, or frozen foods.
“I use like 20 different suppliers, so that’s how I can keep supplies,” Zafuto said. “I think that’s where I benefit, because if I start to run low on something on Wednesday, I can call the supplier for Thursday and get it in. That’s where I think I benefit over most box grocery stores.”
She said many people were coming into her store who likely would never have stopped otherwise. While shortages were hurting other stores, she found a chance to expand her customer base and supply some much needed products.
“Freezer items are the most selling items, without a doubt. We are selling a lot of flour and yeast, but our freezers are the most popular,” Zafuto said. “I think people are eating at home more, and it’s pretty easy to throw a couple chicken tenders and fries in an air fryer than make a meatloaf. I think it’s an act of convenience.”
Recently, John Guth, one of the owners of Mike’s Supermarket, made a bulk purchase of FDA approved sanitizer to sell as part of a fundraiser for the Brookville Food Bank.
“We wanted to get one that was FDA approved. There’s a lot of them that say they use the World Health Organization’s recipe, or they’re made in an FDA approved facility, but then the actual product isn’t FDA approved,” Guth said
The toughest problem he faced with this was that bottles were not easily available at this time. The waiting time for the sanitizer would have been much longer to get bottles too. Instead of waiting, Guth made the sale a Bring-your-own-bottle event.
Not only did this help him start distributing the sanitizer sooner, but it also acted as a recycling event. “We wanted to do something for the food bank here in town, and thought this is the easy way and we save the earth because we aren’t wasting all those bottles,” Guth said.
He shipped sanitizer from Texas to Brookville, getting it in just six days. If he had waited for bottles, the orders were backed up until June or July.