PUNXSUTAWNEY — Groundhog Day is right around the corner with the start of February near, but the Punxsutawney tradition will look much different at Gobbler’s Knob as the Groundhog Club prepares for a virtual experience because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Groundhog Club Director Katie Donald shared the details of the day, and what a virtual Groundhog Day will look like on Tuesday, Feb. 2.
Phil and the Inner Circle will still be making the trek to the stage of Gobbler’s Knob early in the morning, but they will be doing so to a fully-virtual audience this year. The stage show typically starts at 3 a.m., but instead will be replaced by a “Groundhog Special” that is pre-recorded, and will start at 6:30 a.m.
Following the pre-recorded piece, the show will go straight into the live feed of Gobbler’s Knob. Viewers can find the live feed at www.groundhog.org, PCN TV and online, The Weather Channel, Phil’s social media on Facebook Live and Youtube Live, and the PA Department of Tourism website.
“We also had to enlist the help of additional live streaming companies to ensure that the live feed transmission will be successful,” Donald said. “Phil will still be doing his prediction at his usual time around 7:25 a.m.”
Phil’s prediction at Gobbler’s Knob will be the only event hosted by the Groundhog Club for the day. None of the other events typically held throughout the day in Barclay Square will be held, as the Groundhog Club as an organization is not endorsing in-person gatherings.
“The biggest change is no in-person attendance or any events surrounding the big day. We have gone from dozens of in-person events to doing a few online,” Donald said.
She said she expects there will still be some people who come to town, but they want them to be aware the typical events will not be held. According to Donald, the most difficult aspect is not being able to control the people.
“We are concerned people will still attempt to show up. We hope that everyone respects the wishes of the club to ensure the safety of all those involved,” Donald said. “We have tried very hard to make sure folks know that this year is going to be very different and reminding them that 2022 is going to be a great year.”
The Pennsylvania State Police will be present and the road to Gobbler’s Knob will still be closed the morning of the event, which is typical for Groundhog Day. All masking, social distancing and capacity guidelines of the Department of Health are being followed at the Visitor’s Center.
Some events that have continued in an online capacity are the online scavenger hunt, Phil 101’s, Gobbler’s Knob Got Talent, and the Groundhog Day Virtual 5K. Donald said these events have all had tremendous support and turn out, which the Groundhog Club is very excited about.