KARNS CITY – The local schools may be shutdown and working with students online, but the Karns City Communities That Care (CTC) group has stepped up its efforts to make sure local kids have what they need during this time of crisis.
“We’re working closely with the schools,” CTC member Kayla Smith said last week, noting that volunteers are helping the school district deliver meals to families who can’t come to the school to pick up food Monday through Friday.
She said the group is also doing online family check-ins to make sure everyone is OK and to see if they need anything.
The local backpack project for Karns City students is also going strong, although it has been harder to collect items that are sent home each week for students.
“It’s been more of a challenge,” Smith said, explaining that the group packs around 100 bags each week for students at the three Karns City schools. “We’re running into some shortages.”
To keep the program going, Smith said the group needs donations of nonperishable food items, particularly easy to prepare meal items such as Easy Mac cups, cans of soup and more.
“Our mission is to help these kids,” Smith said. “A lot of them have food insecurities.”
In coordination with the food drive, CTC is also working to collect personal hygiene products to send home with students too. Items are also available to be picked up when families come to the school to pick up daily meals, Smith said.
“We’ve been told there’s a need for these items as well,” Smith said.
Any donations of food or hygiene products can be brought to the high school, or contact Smith to arrange to pick up items. She can be reached at smith.karnscityctc@gmail.com or (724) 496-7225.
Smith said additional volunteers are also needed, and can contact her at the above number as well.
“We’ve got tremendous support from the school and the folks in the community,” she said, adding that the CTC group has embarked on a social media campaign with the motto of, “We are KC Strong” and featuring a purple heart.
She said people are putting up the logo in their windows and using it as their Facebook profile picture to show a unified front.
“Everyone is struggling with the unknown right now,” she said. “We are here trying to keep spirits up and give a positive outlook.”