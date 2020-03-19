BROOKVILLE — Jefferson County Department of Emergency Services Director Tracy W. Zents provided information regarding how to contact health care due to the COVID-19 virus in the following statement Thursday.
“It is recommended before you go to your primary care physician (PCP) to contact them first with symptoms you are having. The PCP will give you guidance on what to do. If your PCP is not available, you may contact either the Penn Highlands Hospitals or Punxsutawney Area Hospital at the following numbers:
“For Penn Highlands Health Care in Brookville, DuBois, or Elk, contact their referral line at 814-375-6644.
“For Punxsutawney Area Hospital, contact their call center at 814-938-4955.
“These procedures have been established to minimize the potential exposure. As always for medical emergencies not associated with COVID-19, please call 9-1-1.
“For up to date information on what you can do to protect yourself or important information, you may visit the county website at www.jeffersoncountypa.com. Also, for support services, reach out to the Northwest PA 211 system by dialing 2-1-1.”