ST. MARYS — More lenient guidelines at St. Marys Area School District sporting events was a topic of discussion at Monday evening’s board meeting.
St. Marys Area School Board Vice President Stacy McKee made a motion to open the district’s gymnasiums and stadiums up to 50 percent capacity with face coverings and social distancing measures in place, based on a federal judge’s ruling that Gov. Tom Wolf’s pandemic shutdown was unconstitutional.
If this would jeopardize students being able to play in any way, McKee added, the board would reconsider.
Harvey Ramsey gave an update on the SMASD’s virtual learning system since the start of school. There are around 185 participants, and the enrollment has been closed. There 25 outside-cyber students.
SMASD continues to put together a “high-quality product and service” for students who chose online learning, Ramsey said.
Student representative Aiden Bobik said since the start of school Aug. 31, he has seen things go “very well.”
“Students are glad to be back in the building, and are overwhelmingly following the protocols,” he said. “We are very glad we are here.”
Secondly, Bobik told board members students who chose virtual learning mentioned a significant improvement in the learning system.
Bobik also commended school events and activities, like senior night for fall sports.
“We are moving into a new normal, and hopefully we are able to continue to do that,” he said.