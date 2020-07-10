DuBOIS — Five years ago, if someone would have told Dr. Lisa Witherite-Rieg, director of medical education at Penn Highlands Healthcare, that they would be holding a resident graduation ceremony in the conference room of the new West Wing Annex, she wouldn’t have believed them.
But, she said, Dr. Kyle Diller and Dr. Anne Lopez wouldn’t have thought they’d be in a family medicine residency program in rural western Pennsylvania either.
“But you took a chance,” said Rieg to the new graduates of the program. “And we took a chance on each other. And when Penn Highlands asked me to work with them and develop a family medicine residency program, I said I would on one condition — if we could dedicate ourselves to training doctors, that I would feel comfortable taking care of my own family. If we would stress competence, confidence and compassion, I’m in.”
Rieg said she couldn’t have done any of this without Associate Program Director Renee Allenbaugh, M.D., and Institutional/Family Medicine Program Coordinator Brooke Kunselman.
“Literally they are the brains behind this,” said Rieg.
Rieg also gave Diller and Lopez some “motherly advice” as they begin their careers as attending physicians.
“When life comes along and shakes you, it will, whatever’s inside of your cup is what’s going to spill out,” she said. “You’ll be able to fake it, a little bit, but when push comes to shove, you won’t be able to fake it. So ask yourself, every day, ‘What’s in my cup?’ Will it be joy, gratefulness, peace and humility, or will it be anger, bitterness, harsh words, and reactions? We get to choose what’s in our cup.”
Rieg encouraged the doctors to work on “filling your cup with gratitude, forgiveness, joy, beautiful memories, love, kindness, adventure, words of affirmation, laughter, faith, and I will add accountability, and a thirst for lifelong learning,” she said.
The first graduation ceremony of the Graduate Medical Education program is the culmination of approximately six years of working with the idea of PHH becoming a teaching hospital — moving from being a vision to an actual plan, said PHH CEO Steve Fontaine.
“When our GME program was first initiated, our goal was to elevate Penn Highlands within the medical community, while offering professional development to future physicians and providing our communities with greater access to leading edge care,” said Fontaine. “It’s exciting to see the two of you reach this point. Your graduation from our program marks years of effort coming to life. And also the efforts of this team of professionals here, to make this actually come to fruition.”
Others speaking at the ceremony included Christopher Varacallo, D.O., PHH President John Sutika and Russ Cameron, M.D., C.M.O., D.I.O.