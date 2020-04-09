BROOKVILLE — A Hawthorn couple surprised workers at Brookville Glove with lunch last Thursday to show their appreciation for the work of the plant’s employees.
Mary Benton and Sarge Hinderliter brought stuffed shells to Brookville Glove for lunch last Tuesday. The Bentons are well known around the Hawthorn area for their kind nature. Benton received the Redbank Chamber of Commerce 2018 Good Neighbor Award.
“They heard what we were doing at Brookville Glove and they wanted to do something nice, so her and her husband made stuffed shells for all the employees as a thank you for all that we’re doing,” said Emily Walker, the plant manager. “There’s just not enough people like them in the world.”
Benton heard about the plant working to make masks, and asked Sue Dougherty, CEO Brian Dougherty’s wife, what she could do to help. When she ran into Dougherty again while she was buying lunch for the employees, she asked if she could make them lunch for a day.
“If everybody would do a little then it would end up being a lot. This was just our little piece of us trying to help those who are helping everybody else,” Benton said.
To show their appreciation for lunch, the plant donated two packs of masks to the Hawthorn Volunteer Fire Department. Hinderliter, a lifetime member of the department, and was sent home with the two packs of masks to give the department.
Walker said she found out the day before that the couple would be bringing lunch. It was kept a secret from the rest of the employees until they arrived the next day. The workers have split into two shifts, and have worked three weekends in a row since beginning work on the masks.
The couple provided enough to feed both shifts.