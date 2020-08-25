HARRISBURG — The Pennsylvania Department of Health reported Tuesday an increase of 561 positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the total to 130,035 cases statewide. Of these, 3,685 are probable cases of the coronavirus.
The number of tests administered within the last seven days between Aug. 18 and Aug. 24 is 157,763 with 4,630 positive cases.
The DOH reports that 81 percent of cases are considered to be recovered by being 30 days past the patients’ first positive test.
As of Tuesday, Clearfield County reported 212 cases; 168 confirmed and 44 probable. Jefferson County reported 94 cases; 69 confirmed and 25 probable. Elk County reported 64 cases; 49 confirmed and 15 probable.
Elk County has reported two deaths. Jefferson County has reported one death. Clearfield County has reported one death.
To date, the number of negative cases reported in Clearfield County is at 5,130, in Elk County, 2,086, and in Jefferson County, 2,774, according to the Department of Health.
There was 26 new deaths reported statewide Tuesday, bringing the total number of deaths to 7,605 in 63 counties as a result of COVID-19.
There are 645 patients who have had a positive serology test and either COVID-19 symptoms or a high-risk exposure, which are considered probable cases and not confirmed cases. There are 1,445,170 patients who have tested negative to date.
In the Courier Express region, the number of county cases are listed below:
— Clarion County reported 96 cases and three deaths.
— Indiana County reported 404 cases and nine deaths.
— Centre County reported 427 cases, and 11 deaths.
— Cameron County reported eight total cases.
— Forest County reported 13 cases.
— Potter County has 24 cases to date.
— McKean County reported 35 cases and one death related to COVID-19.
In nursing and personal care homes, there are 20,798 resident cases of COVID-19, and 4,411 cases among employees, for a total of 25,209 at 922 distinct facilities in 61 counties. There have been 5,131 deaths reported from nursing home populations to date.
According to the DOH, Jefferson County has five facilities with cases; 10 residents and six employees. Clearfield County has five facilities with cases; two residents, and four employees. Elk County has one facility with cases; one resident and seven employees. No deaths have been reported from any of these facilities, the DOH reported.