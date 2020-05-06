DuBOIS — Based upon what is known about the coronavirus pandemic to date, a Penn Highlands Healthcare official believes Gov. Tom Wolf is making the best decision he can to reopen portions of Pennsylvania beginning Friday.
“Time will tell if the governor’s plan works out well,” Penn Highlands Healthcare Chief Medical Officer Russell Cameron said during the latest PHH telenewsconference.
“We’re learning more about the virus all the time,” said Cameron. “We do feel that another surge may happen and we’re prepared for that, but we (PHH) continue to learn and update our policies and safety precautions as needed.”
Balancing economic benefits and public health risks, Wolf on May 1 announced the reopening of 24 counties in the northwest and north-central regions of the state, moving them from red to yellow beginning at 12 a.m Friday.
“Over the past two months, Pennsylvanians in every corner of our commonwealth have acted collectively to stop the spread of COVID-19,” Gov. Wolf said. “We have seen our new case numbers stabilize statewide and while we still have areas where outbreaks are occurring, we also have many areas that have few or no new cases.”
The 24 counties that will move from red to yellow on Friday include: Bradford, Cameron, Centre, Clarion, Clearfield, Clinton, Crawford, Elk, Erie, Forest, Jefferson, Lawrence, Lycoming, McKean, Mercer, Montour, Northumberland, Potter, Snyder, Sullivan, Tioga, Union, Venango, and Warren.
These counties were deemed ready to move to a reopening — or yellow phase — because of low per-capita case counts, the ability to conduct contact tracing and testing, and appropriate population density to contain community spread, Wolf said.
During the evolution of the pandemic, Cameron said PHH policies have been modified as needed based on what officials have learned about the virus in the new Department of Health and Centers for Disease Control guidelines.
“We will continue to adapt them as needed,” said Cameron. “As we stated many times our priority is to establish patient safety and we will continue to make adjustments as necessary.”