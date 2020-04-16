Girl Scouts Western Pennsylvania has launched a new Girl Scout Cookie donation initiative to provide recognition to front-line workers who must continue to work to maintain the safety and health of others during the ongoing COVID-19 crisis.
The initiative, Hometown Heroes, helps send Girl Scout Cookies to medical professionals, first responders, nursing home staff, the Army National Guard, and anyone that has continued to support citizens during this difficult time.
GSWPA’s annual Girl Scout Cookie Program was cut short by two weeks as a result of the recent events and cautionary measures put into place. With GSWPA fully stocked with iconic cookies, Hometown Heroes also supports Girl Scout troops who had to cancel booth sales amid concerns about the spread of COVID-19. Donations will be used to limit the impact on girl programs and Girl Scout troops by offsetting the costs of excess cookie inventory.
To send a sweet thank you to your Hometown Heroes, visit gswpa.org/heroes.
GSWPA is committed to ensuring that all Girl Scouts, parents, and volunteers are supported during this difficult time. Beyond adjustments to the cookie program, GSWPA is providing virtual learning experiences guided by staff, including lessons on knot tying, STEM, knife safety, and completing badge requirements. The live virtual events are available to all girls on Facebook, and each video is also archived on the GSWPA YouTube channel.