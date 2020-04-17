BROOKVILLE — Herbology cannabis dispensaries are working hard to continue to supply patrons with their prescriptions in the safest way possible through the coronavirus pandemic, said Talley Wettlaufer, vice president, retail.
The coronavirus presents different concerns for those who secure prescriptions from medical marijuana dispensaries rather than from a conventional pharmacy. With respiratory function being the main concern with the coronavirus, patients might be reconsidering what form they get their prescriptions in, and reconsidering inhalant forms of cannabis.
“People do have questions, and we’re always there to answer them. We’re just continuously looking for new ways to help our patients,” Wettlaufer said.
Herbology employees are available for consultations to help get people the best product for their needs. Employees are also ready to handle increases in call volume, and the company is exploring other platforms for digital interaction with patients, Wettlaufer said.
Plexiglass barriers have been installed in the dispensaries, though many people are opting not to go inside.
“Our business has been pretty consistent across categories. There’s been a lot of changes happening in daily life, and I think people are just looking for consistency and dependability in their medicine,” Wettlaufer said.
Wettlaufer also said Herbology has seen an increase in sales lately.
Herbology has also started using CanPay in several urban locations, a mobile payment app allowing hands free pay for medications. They are hoping to have this available in all locations within the next few weeks, Wettlaufer said.
Patrons can place orders online, sign up for curbside delivery, and pay at pick up. Once CanPay is available, buyers will open the app when they go to pick up an order and simply give the PIN number from the app to the employee.
“We’re trying it in a few places and have it operationalized in a couple other states, but we’re hoping to have all the dispensaries on it,” Wettlaufer said.