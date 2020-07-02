BROCKWAY — Highland View Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Brockway is reporting four confirmed cases of the coronavirus in the facility.
According to the Guardian Elder Care website, the facility has not had any new cases within 24 hours.
When contacted by the Courier Express for comment about the confirmed COVID-19 cases, Guardian Healthcare issued the following statement: “The safety of our residents and employees is, and always has been, our top priority. We thank our caregivers for their hard work and compassion; they are truly healthcare heroes.”
The statement said Guardian continues to follow all Centers for Disease Control, Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services and Pennsylvania Department of Health guidelines for healthcare facilities.
“These measures include isolating residents with a confirmed or suspected case in their individual rooms with their own individual bathrooms and restricting all other residents in their rooms to minimize chances for additional exposure,” the statement said. “Highland View Healthcare and Rehabilitation is adhering to approved hygiene protocols, disinfection procedures, and the use of proper personal protective equipment (PPE) for all healthcare personnel.”
According to the statement, Guardian Healthcare said they are also restricting all visitor access, monitoring exposed staff, and communicating regularly with residents, families, and caregivers, along with all appropriate public health care authorities.
Highland View Healthcare has been providing for seniors since 1991, according to their website.