DuBOIS — Due to the continuing COVID-19 restrictions, the DuBois Area Historical Society has canceled its 38th annual dinner scheduled for Sept. 17 and the 13th Annual Spirit of DuBois Lantern Walk scheduled for Oct. 3. The society is hopeful that a return to regular activities in 2021 will be possible.
One event remains on the society's 2020 calendar, a Dining for a Cause fundraiser at Buck's Pizza, all day on Nov. 18. A voucher is required and may be printed at the society's website www.duboishs.com. Click on the calendar link and then the link for Nov. 18. This will be the only fundraiser still able to be completed by the society in 2020.