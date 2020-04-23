With the coronavirus giving many an abundance of free time to spend at home, area residents are finding time to start, or to return to, a hobby to pass the time.
Jessica Schappacher and her two daughters, Brooklyn and Hailey, have been putting more effort into their vegetable garden this year.
Schappacher said the family typically has a garden every year, but with the extra time this year, they decided to start all their own plants from seeds, something in the past they had not had the time to do.
“They (Brooklyn and Hailey) love watching them grow and knowing they had a hand in it,” she said. “So, with everything being a bit slower, we have been able to enjoy doing this together.”
Quinton Montequin recently began sewing, something with which he had very little previous experience. He had done some hand sewing and sewn a few homemade face masks before jumping into his true project.
Montequin is part of an online fanbase for Furbies, the popular ‘90s toy that resembles an owl and hamster combination. He likes them because they help him cope with anxiety, he said. His sewing project was to create a long Furby, something that is growing in popularity in the fan base.
“I decided to make long Furbies because quite a few people in the Furby fandom make them, and I thought it was really neat, so I decided I wanted to give it a shot,” Montequin said.
Montequin said he found the “Furby fandom” through Instagram, where many people collect and make long Furbies.
“I had been planning to make a long Furby for a while, and the extra free time was the perfect opportunity,” he said.
Cassidy Steele and Courtney Sprague both said they have found renewed joy from drawing since quarantining at home. Sprague said she had quit drawing and sketching because of university work, but was able to start again during the lockdown.
Steele said hers was much the same experience, having quit drawing for several years because of how busy she was. She has started doing simple line drawings of friends and adding elements of nature into them.
“It honestly feels good to be doing it again. I definitely consider it therapeutic, and it takes my mind off of things, especially right now in such uncertain times,” Steele said.