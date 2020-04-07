FALLS CREEK — Zhane Powell of Falls Creek was forced to celebrate his April 2 birthday a little differently this year, but he and his family made the best of it.
Powell’s mother, Dayna Bowley, said her son has a very rare immune deficiency, and has been quarantined since the COVID-19 pandemic began.
“Zhane has battled his immune deficiency since he was 15 months old,” she said. “He spent a lot of his life in the hospital. We have to be extra careful and safe with him. He has been stuck inside for a while now.”
Bowley said their neighbor and good friend, Lisa Sperling of Falls Creek, had the idea to put signs for Powell’s 21st birthday in the front yard of their Main Street residence Thursday. The bright green posters read, “Honk for Zhane; It’s his 21st birthday.”
“This was a milestone for Zhane, turning 21,” Bowley said. “We wanted this to be extra special for him. I’m pretty sure we heard over 100 ‘honks’ that day.”
Powell, who went to DuBois Area High School, was working at Goodwill unloading and loading trucks, Bowley said. He enjoys hunting, fishing and playing flag football on the Starr Trucking team with his stepdad, Mark Bowley. He follows the DuBois Dream team and has a love for basketball. He has a sister named Jayda Powell.
The family exchanged gifts for Powell that day, had a steak and seafood dinner, birthday cake and video chats with his cousins, aunts and uncles and grandparents, who sang “Happy Birthday” to him. The Bowley household was also decorated with birthday banners and balloons.
Throughout the quarantine, Powell has been working in the yard, Bowley says. The family has also been holding Wii bowling tournaments each night and taking walks or drives together.