DuBOIS — Penn Highlands Healthcare Chief Medical Officer Russell Cameron said PHH “is working diligently” to resume their pre-surgical screening and clearance processes at all of their five hospitals, in addition to the surgical and endoscopy centers, now that elective surgeries can resume statewide.
Referencing PHH’s other services, Cameron said they have been continually encouraged to see patients are trying the newer methods the healthcare facilities have implemented to deliver care.
“Downloads of our MyHealthNow app have increased to 1,000 percent since the end of February, which gives Penn Highlands patients the ability use their phones or computers to see more than 200 of our primary care providers, specialists, physical and occupational therapists, and behavioral health providers,” said Cameron. “The app is federally recognized as private and secure, and it’s exciting to see thousands of patients in our area using this service.”
Cameron said the parking lot waiting rooms also remain popular so that patients can report for their in-person appointment straight from their car rather than sitting in the waiting room, thereby reducing any risk of exposure.
As a reminder, Cameron said Penn Highlands has put numerous safety precautions in place across the system, such as restricted visitation, as well as temperature checks and verbal screenings at every entry for employees, patients and visitors.
“We were also the first health system in the region to establish a dedicated COVID-19 unit,” said Cameron. “As we anticipated the reopening of services lasting Penn Highlands Chief of Quality, Dr. Qaderi, was part of a state task force that made recommendations to Gov. Wolf about how the roll-out of the state’s reopening should work in regards to healthcare. This gave our region a voice, and a specific consideration was given to ensure the safest care for patients in our region.”
Cameron said PHH was one of the only rural health systems in the state that were represented on that task force advising the governor’s office.
“We want patients to be totally confident that it’s safe to return to Penn Highlands for their needs,” said Cameron.