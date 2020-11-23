DuBOIS — DuBois Area School District Superintendent Wendy Benton discussed some of the ways the district is mitigating the spread of COVID-19 throughout the district, in addition to the current goals and recommendations from the administration.
They include:
- Administrative and instructional staff (including substitutes) are providing options to families for learning, teaching mitigation strategies to students, enforcing the health and safety plan and contact tracing.
- Custodial and maintenance staff are working diligently to keep our facilities clean and safe.
- Food service staff continue to provide two free meals a day to any person in our community 18 years of age and younger.
- The technology department has worked attentively to ensure every student and teacher has instructional technology to support learning.
- The health department serves as the point of contact with the Department of Health for COVID related care, prevention and questions from staff and families.
- The School Police Officers conduct truancy visits to support students and families and to eliminate barriers to learning.
- The transportation department cleans, sanitizes and disinfects every bus after each route.
- Families keep their children home when sick and following quarantine regulations.
“Together, we have successfully mitigated the spread of COVID in our school district but we cannot mitigate the spread of COVID in our community alone,” said Benton.
Benton said the current goals/recommendations from the administration are:
- District-wide closure over the Thanksgiving holiday: Nov. 26-30 — No extra curricular activities, no athletics and no entry into the buildings.
- The goal is to keep our school district open.
- Base “instructional model” decisions on impacted classrooms, grade levels and/or buildings.
- If the increase in cases in the community spread into the schools and impede the ability to offer quality instructional programming safely, then resort back to hybrid learning.
- If in hybrid, the cases continue to increase in the school district, then return to remote learning.
- If in remote learning, instruction will be live-streamed from the classroom by the DASD instructional staff. To receive the maximum benefit from the education provided, students need to participate while the instruction is provided (real time).
During the Thanksgiving break, Benton said cleaning will be intensified in the district buildings.
“The fogging that is normally done, we are going to double up, we’re going to do everything that we can. Any additional custodian that’s available, any substitutes, anyone that we can pull in, we’re going to pull them in, saturate the building. Over the five day closure, we’re going to continue to flush the buildings and increase the ventilation to the greatest extent possible,” she said.
“Our goal is to base the instructional model decisions on impacted classrooms, grade levels, and buildings before we make any decisions that would impact the entire district,” said Benton. “There’s really not a point in closing down the entire district when we have schools that have yet to have any cases. We really need to focus on making our decisions on facts and data specific toward districts, rather than making decisions based upon fear of the anticipation of what’s to come. We’ve already put parents on notice that if things need to change, we’re going to respond. If we can’t get the numbers under control in the communities, if it starts to really come into our schools, we will have no other options than to make changes to our instructional model. If the increases, if the increasing cases in the community spread into our schools and if they impede our ability to offer quality instructional programming safely, then we, the first step would be to go back to hybrid learning.”
Benton brought up the question — do school closures reduce COVID transmission rates in the community?
“It’s not likely … if people do not stay home, school closures are likely to result in an increase in cases,” she said.
Parents and/or guardians still have the choice of four learning options for their child:
- In-Person Instruction: Students attend school every day for in-person instruction prepared and facilitated by DASD teachers. The instruction will follow the rigorous, high-quality DASD Board approved, standards aligned curriculum.
- Distance Learning: Students will access the curriculum from home through Google Classroom. The instruction will be prepared and facilitated by DASD teachers and will follow the rigorous, high-quality DASD Board approved, standards aligned curriculum.
- Blended Learning: Students will access the rigorous, high-quality DASD Board approved, standards aligned curriculum and benefit from instruction prepared and facilitated by DASD teachers through Google Classroom. Students will have the option to attend selected classes in person for hands-on applications (science labs, Advanced Placement, wood shop, family consumer science, speech therapy, etc.) and to receive in-person instructional support.
- DASD Virtual Academy: Instruction will be provided through Edmentum. Edmentum utilizes Calvert’s blended learning for elementary students and Plato Courseware for secondary students. Through Calvert’s blended learning and Plato Courseware, this option provides high-quality, standards-aligned K-12 digital curriculum delivered by state educators.