REYNOLDSVILLE — The Hummingbird Speedway is making plans regarding the operation of the track as Jefferson County enters the green phase today.
“Although we were told that entertainment venues may operate at 50 percent capacity, we just received word that we still cannot have a gathering of more than 250 people during the green phase,” said Peach Caltagarone, program director.
Gov. Tom wolf released professional sports guidelines Wednesday, which say practices and events may resume, but without spectators.
There is a practice scheduled for Saturday, which will follow the guidelines and be limited to 250 people not allowing spectators. The 2020 season is still on hold indefinitely.
Circle track racing is considered a spectator sport, and those at the Hummingbird Speedway are following applicable rules during the reopening process. They were originally hoping to salvage as much of the original schedule as possible, but are now just hoping to open for the 2020 season at some point.
“For those attending the practice at 5 p.m. this Saturday, please do your best to keep your head count at a minimum so that we don’t have to turn anyone away,” Caltagarone said.
When the track is allowed to open, there will be additional changes to follow. Social distancing will be enforced, and pit registration will change. Each person will have a separate copy of the waiver form to minimize surface contact.
The track’s insurance also requires an additional waiver related to COVID-19 be signed by every person entering the pit. It is recommended that people print them out and bring a pre-signed copy with them each week.