The 122nd annual Huston Township Alumni banquet and reunion scheduled for Saturday, May 23, has been cancelled. Contributions to the Huston Township Scholarship Fund may be sent to Deanie Levenduski, 148 Hoovertown Road, Penfield, PA.
