REYNOLDSVILLE — Just before Thanksgiving vacation, teachers distributed Imagination Boxes to every single student at C.G. Johnson Elementary in Reynoldsville thanks to First Class Children’s Foundation and a generous community.
“Perseverance — that’s what today feels like,” First Class Founder Matt Reed said in a Facebook post on Nov. 24, the day the Imagination Boxes were given to approximately 325 students in the DuBois Area School District.
In 2019, First Class Children’s Foundation visited C.G. Johnson and gave away their first run of 70 Imagination Boxes, which are customized boxes filled with school supplies, Scholastic books and other treats to fit each child’s personality, said Reed. Prior to the giveaway, students fill out a survey and they choose the books, a candy bar and a comic.
“Last year, we did seven different classrooms in the DuBois Area School District,” said Reed. “We promised that we would go back and bring enough for the whole school.”
But with the pandemic, 2020 has been a challenge for many, including First Class Children’s Foundation, a 10-year-old organization which holds unique events in the DuBois area to fund the purchase of school supplies for local children. The program is centered around inspiring creativity, literacy and imagination, said Reed.
“We had to cancel our first two events,” Reed said. “We got creative. We tried new things and eventually gathered the supplies that we needed to pack over 300-plus boxes with Scholastic books, school supplies and custom items based on the child’s personality. Everybody came together for these boxes. I am proud of my friends, family and community. We couldn’t have done it without you.”
Although Reed was unable to be present at C.G. Johnson Elementary this year due to safety regulations, C.G. Johnson shared photos and videos of the Imagination Boxes being distributed to the children who were beaming with smiles while opening the boxes filled with some of their favorite things.
“It went over really well,” said Reed. “The kids are always very excited and grateful. They appreciate all the hard work and value that goes in to each box.”