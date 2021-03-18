DuBOIS — The Pennsylvania Economy League, which recently conducted the consolidation study for DuBois and Sandy Township, addressed questions at Tuesday’s public presentation about the impact on Treasure Lake if the two municipalities would combine into one municipality.
Questions and comments on the study were submitted via email prior to the public meeting, and Pennsylvania Economy League Communications Director Lynne Shedlock said many of those were about Treasure Lake.
“Treasure Lake residents would see lower tax rates. We’re thinking approximately 12 percent under our scenario and assumptions,” said Shedlock.
Treasure Lake residents who receive water and wastewater services from Aqua America would see no impact on utility rates because those are set through the Public Utility Commission and would continue to be, she said.
Residents with well water or on-lot septic systems will have a property tax reduction due to the consolidation, she said.
Also, Treasure Lake residents will experience lower real estate taxes under the report’s assumptions. It would continue to operate as it does now as a gated community with the same municipal service level under the consolidated municipality.
Private assessments paid to Treasure Lake will not be affected by consolidation, according to the study.
“Treasure Lake essentially would continue to operate as it does now in Sandy Township,” said Shedlock. “The big difference is the taxes would go to the new consolidated municipality and services would be provided by the new municipality.”