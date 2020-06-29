HARRISBURG — The Pennsylvania Department of Health reported Monday an increase of 492 positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the total of 85,988 cases statewide. Of these, 2,414 are probable cases of the coronavirus statewide.
Approximately 78 percent of cases are presumed to be recovered at this time and 666,901 negative tests have been issued.
Elk County remained the same with 13 cases — 10 confirmed and three probable. Clearfield County remained the same with 72 cases — 54 confirmed and 18 probable. Jefferson County also remained the same with 21 cases — 18 confirmed and three probable.
To date, Jefferson County has the only reported COVID-19-related death in the coverage area of the Courier Express, which also includes Clearfield and Elk counties.
To date, the number of negative cases reported in Clearfield County is at 2,243, in Elk County, 910, and in Jefferson County, 995, according to the Department of Health.
There were eight new deaths reported statewide Monday, bringing the total number of deaths to 6,614 as a result of COVID-19.
There are 633 patients who have had a positive serology test and either COVID-19 symptoms or a high-risk exposure, which are considered probable cases and not confirmed cases. There are 666,901 patients who have tested negative to date.
According to the latest report:
— Clarion County removed one confirmed case, with 34 reported cases and two deaths.
— Indiana County reported one two cases for 104 cases, and six deaths.
— Centre County remained the same with 201 reported cases, and seven deaths.
— Cameron County remained the same with three reported cases.
— Forest County has seven reported cases.
— Potter County remained the same with 15 cases to date
— McKean County remained the same with 15 total cases and one death related to COVID-19.
In nursing and personal care homes, there are 17,697 resident cases of COVID-19, and 3,224 cases among employees, for a total of 20,921 at 689 distinct facilities in 52 counties. There have been 4,531 deaths reported from nursing home populations to date.