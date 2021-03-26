HARRISBURG – Insurance Commissioner Jessica Altman is reassuring Pennsylvanians that receiving the COVID-19 vaccine will not impact their ability to purchase life insurance, or their ability to collect on a policy, according to a press release.
In response to several concerned consumers contacting the department, the department and the Insurance Federation of Pennsylvania are urging consumers to be wary of the misinformation circulating the Internet.
“The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has approved all the vaccinations currently being used, finding each of them safe and effective,” said Altman. “Pennsylvanians should be wary of social media posts and conversations claiming the vaccine will prevent them from obtaining life insurance policies or adversely impact their life insurance benefits; this is simply not true. We encourage and hope all Pennsylvanians will get vaccinated when they are able. Life insurance should not be a worry or consideration when an FDA-approved vaccine is available.”
“As insurers, we want our policyholders to live long and healthy lives. Getting vaccinated is an important part of that. Recent reports on social media have said that getting vaccinated may jeopardize somebody’s life insurance coverage. Calling that ‘misinformation’ is an understatement; it is a lie, and a dangerous one at that,” said Insurance Federation of Pennsylvania President and CEO Samuel Marshall “Here are the facts: Nobody’s life insurance coverage will be altered, questioned, threatened or in any way reduced by getting vaccinated against COVID-19. Get vaccinated.”
According to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Pennsylvania ranks fifth in the country for the number of vaccines administered per 100,000 of population over the past week.
As of March 22, Pennsylvania vaccine providers have administered more than 4.3 million doses of vaccine and more than 1.5 million Pennsylvanians are fully vaccinated against COVID-19.
Policyholders are encouraged to contact their insurer if they have any questions or concerns about the details of their policies. Pennsylvania consumers with questions or concerns may contact the Insurance Department Consumer Services Bureau by calling 877-881-6388 or at www.insurance.pa.gov.