INDIANA, Pa. — Indiana University of Pennsylvania won’t let the coronavirus pandemic stop its commitment to caring.
IUP originally scheduled April 9 as its annual Day of Giving, a call for alumni and friends to support the university and its students. In light of the coronavirus pandemic, IUP leadership made the decision to change the event to the IUP Day of Caring, an opportunity to show how the university family cares for one another, for the communities that they call home, for the nation, and for the world.
More than 25 alumni, experts in their fields, offer tips on coping with the pandemic and its effects on daily life on the IUP’s Day of Caring webpage – ranging from how to set up your home workspace to tips for helping children continue to learn while at home. Additional information from alumni experts will continue to be added.
The Day of Caring webpage also offers information about IUP’s Emergency Response Fund, established in March, to support students who are experiencing financial challenges related to the coronavirus pandemic.
“So many alumni and friends of the university have expressed concern about our students and how they are managing during these difficult times,” Vice President for University Advancement Khatmeh Osseiran-Hanna said. “To date, 227 alumni, friends, students, and groups like the Alumni Association Board of Directors have stepped up to support our students through this fund totaling $171,290. We are especially grateful for Terry Serafini (1961 graduate) and Tim and Deb Cejka (1973 graduates) who provided lead gifts when the fund was established – inspiring so many others to support the fund.”
Osseiran-Hanna describes IUP’s Day of Caring “as an opportunity for all to come together virtually for a 24-hour celebration of caring for ourselves, each other, and our community.”
Gifts to the IUP Emergency Response Fund will become part of IUP’s $75 million Imagine Unlimited Campaign, which will enable IUP to step forward as a national leader by transforming the student experience through scholarships, program enhancements, and new and modernized facilities.