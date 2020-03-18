PAINT TWP. – As concerns surrounding the COVID-19 virus continue, Clarion County Jail officials said last week that the Paint Township is taking extra precautions to ensure the safety of inmates and staff.
“We are wiping things down a little more,” Warden Jeff Hornberger told members of the prison board last week, noting that the jail is “trying to be as proactive as possible” when it comes to keeping the facility clean.
According to Hornberger, the custodial staff was recently asked to triple up on their regular cleaning routine by disinfecting the building three times rather than once a day.
As far as medical and cleaning supplies go, the warden said that the jail is in good shape for the moment, but that’s always subject to change depending on availability and continued sufficient stock from suppliers.
“It’s all about supply and demand,” he said of the need for supplies, noting that he hasn’t heard of any supply shortages yet. “We have enough here as far as chemicals and cleaners for our normal practices, but I don’t know what we’ll be looking at if we can’t get them on the next delivery truck.”
In addition to more cleaning, Hornberger said that non-alcohol-based hand sanitizer is also available in each cell block for inmate use.
“We can’t put alcohol-based hand sanitizer in the cell blocks because we’ve had inmates try to drink it in the past,” Hornberger explained, adding that the best way to kill germs is by using soap and water with sanitizer as a supplement.
He also said that as per the jail’s universal healthcare policy, corrections officers are always required to wear gloves when working with inmates.
On Tuesday, Hornberger reported that all inmate visitation and outside agency support groups have been suspended as of Friday, March 13.
“The commissioners have been proactive with this,” Hornberger said of virus preparedness.
Also during the March 12 prison board meeting, Hornberger reported 38 inmate misconducts for the month of February, noting that the number was slightly higher than the typical monthly average of 20 to 25 misconducts.
“Recently, we’ve had some pretty negative behavior by some certain inmates,” he said, explaining that one inmate last week even smashed the television set in one of the cell blocks.
“A lot of times there are ulterior motives for the way inmates act,” Hornberger continued. “Quite frankly, they want to get moved out of here [the jail].”
Despite their intentions, Hornberger continued that misconducts typically lead to additional charges being filed against the inmate and the potential to be placed on lockdown in the facility’s Restrictive Housing Unit (RHU).
“Inmates go into the general population regardless of their charges until they have an institutional vandalism violation by disrupting one of our rules or regulations,” the warden said. Once charges are filed, he explained, inmates go before the misconduct hearing board — which consists of one deputy warden and two corrections officers — who will determine whether or not the inmate is placed on lockdown.
“If the inmate is found guilty, they are placed on lockdown from one to 180 days depending on the charges,” Hornberger said, noting that inmates on lockdown are confined to their cells 23 hours a day, seven days a week.
“We have 14 inmates on lockdown today,” deputy warden Dan Blose added.
While on lockdown, Hornberger said inmates can purchase card games from the commissary and read books to pass the time.
“We try to make sure that everyone gets a Bible while they’re in there,” Hornberger said. “Some of them take advantage of it, others don’t.”