JOHNSONBURG — On July 29, JASD Superintendent Dennis Crotzer released a statement regarding the guidelines that will impact the reopening of Johnsonburg Area Elementary School and Johnsonburg Area Junior/Senior High School this fall.
The current plan, according to Crotzer, is to have students return to face-to-face instruction, with three options for instruction at the high school level.
“One option is face-to-face in the school setting,” Crotzer said in the statement. “A second is instruction on our district-managed RAM Academy. A third is remote learning, where students can log in from home and follow their daily schedule virtually. All courses are taught by JASD teachers.”
At the JAES, both face-to-face instruction and the use of RAM Academy are options, Crotzer says.
Many modifications, such as avoiding large gatherings of students in places like the cafeteria, have been made for the school year. Classroom desk arrangements will be changed to allow for social distancing, and an additional lunch period has been added at the high school. The auditorium will also be used for students to eat, Crotzer said in the statement.
“Our elementary school will use the vast space of the cafeteria/gymnasium by opening the dividing door,” he said. “This will ensure social distancing for our young students.”
Students are required to wear masks on buses, which will load from back to front, and windows will be open when possible. Concerned parents can transport their child to school.
Students are encouraged to wash their hands, and hand sanitizer will be available, Crotzer noted. Posters about these hygiene measures will be displayed, and additional cleaning and disinfecting supplies have been purchased by JASD.
“The school district is looking into hiring four part-time custodial aides to help with the cleaning of the schools,” he said. “All cleaning staff will be trained on the most recent CDC cleaning guidelines.”
School meetings will be held virtually, and visitors on a regular basis will not be allowed, Crotzer said.
Students and staff are to wear face coverings throughout the day, unless they have a medical or mental health condition, according to Gov. Tom Wolf’s executive order signed July 1.
In the case of a school closing, JASD has purchased Chromebooks for each of its students, Crotzer said in the statement. Teachers will be trained to provide “remote instruction” in this event.
Crotzer asked that due to the guidelines and restrictions seeming to change from week to week, that the community be patient with JASD at this time.