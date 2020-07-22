JOHNSONBURG — The Johnsonburg Community Center, a landmark in the Elk County community, is just one of many facilities impacted by the COVID-19 shutdown.
The JCC, which celebrated 100 years in the community in 2019, recently hosted a “Trash or Treasure” fundraiser, said Director Christine Bressler, earning more than $500.
Since there were plenty of donations left over, the JCC decided to host another sale, which will be held from 9 a.m. until noon Saturday. Weather permitting, it will also include a “Chalk the Walk” contest. Prizes will be available for those with the best drawings.
The shutdown due to COVID-19 has been very difficult for the community center, Bressler said.
“No day camp or playground activities, other than sanitizing,” she said.
The JCC fitness center is open with restrictions, Bressler noted, but there is no indoor gym or other programs available at this time.
“During this shutdown, we’ve been very fortunate to be able to do upgrading and some remodeling,” she said.
New windows, acquired through the Leadership Elk and Cameron Counties program, and many generous donations will be installed within the next few weeks.
“Hopefully, we will be able to fill the pool and swim again,” she said.
Those who would still like to drop off their items for the sale can do so from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Thursday. Follow the JCC on Facebook for updates.