BROOKVILLE — Jefferson County Development Council Executive Director Jamie Lefever announced a loan program available for small businesses in Jefferson County to help offset some of the loss due to the coronavirus.
“As COVID-19 has affected businesses in Jefferson County, it has become apparent that many small businesses are unable to access funds to help in the recovery and start-up phase or reopening,” Lefever said.
The JCDC has approved funds totalling $50,000 to go to local businesses. This money will be given out in $2,000 loans until it runs out.
This loan is for businesses with 10 or fewer full-time equivalent employees, must be for profit, and have been in business for at least 2 years. The interest rate on the loan will be one percent.
Loan applications can be found on Chamber of Commerce pages. The deadline for applications is June 30. The money is going out on a first come first serve basis or until the deadline passes.
Interested businesses can also contact Lefever by phone or email at 814-849-1517 or jlefever@jffersoncountypa.com.