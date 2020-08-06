REYNOLDSVILLE — Jeff Tech (Jefferson County Vocational Technical School) board members met in the gymnasium Monday night to review the school’s phased health and safety plan for the upcoming school year.
“The Jeff Tech administration and joint operating committee acknowledge that the situation regarding COVID-19 is ever-evolving,” the plan says.
Administrative Director Barry Fillman said staff have come up with an instruction plan for all three phases, given the current regulations, guidance and conditions.
Cleaning, sanitizing
According to the written health and safety plan, current summer cleaning protocols with added measures are in place. Maintenance/custodial staff have been updated on proper protocols and are implementing them.
Daily sanitation and disinfecting procedures are in place, and all staff will be given an overview of protocols and hand-washing measures.
In the green phase, students will only use the restroom in their shop area when in shop, and regular restrooms during the first and last 10 minutes of class, so they can be properly cleaned. All drinking fountains will be shut off, and students are to drink from containers. The cafeteria will not be used, and students will eat in their classroom.
In the case of the yellow phase, regular restrooms will be shut down, and only shop restrooms will be used. Students will transition from one class to another through prescheduled announcements, and all shelter-in-place directions will be implemented. There will be no water-fountain or cafeteria usage.
Social distancing and other protocols
- Students will be scheduled for shop classes all in one day, to ensure the majority are in one location with a specific instructor.
- Extra desks and tables will be removed from classrooms.
- Students will receive pre-bagged breakfast and eat lunch in classrooms.
- Pick-up and drop-off procedures will be handled at the front door, not the main office.
- Outside spaces will be utilized as much as possible.
- Computer labs will not be used.
- Staff will be trained about the prevention of the spread of germs.
- Administration will determine if a visitor is deemed essential.
- Physical education classes will take place outdoors as much as possible in the green phase, and online in the yellow phase.
- No communal spaces will be used. Staff will plan for individual work stations.
- A second entrance will be used for bus drop-offs to avoid crowding.
Student and staff health monitoring
- Staff, parents and students will be educated on symptoms and home screening, and morning temperature scans will provide indication of illness. Students with a temperature will be assessed by the school nurse.
- The adult education lounge will be repurposed as an isolation area until the student can be picked up.
- Visitors must have a valid reason to enter the building and must undergo a screening.
- Anyone quarantined, tested positive or denied entry will need a physician’s note to return.
- Masks will be available for all students, staff and visitors, as well as face shields for staff.
- Staff will be assigned to specific areas and are not to use communal places such as the mailroom, faculty room, offices, etc.
In the case of the red phase, instruction will be given through online platforms.
The board also approved that Fillman be granted permission to make any changes necessary to the plan to allow for adjusting to regulations, as well as the school calendar to maximize instructional time.