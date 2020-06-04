REYNOLDSVILLE — Jeff Tech (Jefferson County Vocational Technical School) Culinary Instructor John Druschel used YouTube to teach his students throughout the coronavirus closure.
This is Druschel’s second year teaching at the school, he said.
With students learning from home, Druschel was faced with the challenge of how to teach them culinary skills without a hands-on classroom.
“I thought, why not make my own videos?” he said. “I can have them watch a video, and have a mini assignment with it.”
His YouTube videos included sessions like how to make jello, or basics like “five ways to cut an onion.” Recently, he made clam chowder.
“Some of them can watch it and reflect on it, or try to make it,” he said.
Some students don’t have the means to get the ingredients for these dishes, Druschel added, so he tried to keep his lessons as simple as possible.
Druschel also incorporated other topics like virtual tours for students, including one of a pig farm or a video by the Pennsylvania Beef Council of a veal farm.
For Easter, he showed the students how to make peanut butter eggs, which many students made themselves.
“It keeps them in practice for next year,” he said.
This was Druschel’s first experiencing utilizing YouTube, he adds. initially he used his phone, but has now upgraded to an iPad.
“Now, I mess with the effects, and I’m getting more comfortable,” he said.
Druschel misses his students, he says, and tries to meet with them on Google Classroom often.
“It opens your eyes and makes you realize things can change really quickly,” he said. “You have to think outside of the box to get things across to the students.”