REYNOLDSVILLE — Jeff Tech (Jefferson County Vocational Technical School) is finished delivering meals for its backpack program until fall, but still accepting donations.
Principal Melissa Mowrey said volunteers delivered their final round of meals last week. Each family also received a $100 gift card to Aldi.
“Our faculty and staff donated cards, too, so they received extra gift cards for places like Subway, Dominos, Pizza Hut,” Mowrey said.
The program received donations from Ted's Meat Market in Reynoldsville, including half of the meat for the previous week's delivery, Mowrey adds.
“We are still accepting donations if people want to make them,” she said. “No matter what the status is for next school year, we will reach out to our families to help provide for families in need.”
Volunteers delivered meals to 10 families in April, Mowrey said.
“Normally backpacks stop at the end of the school year,” she said. “We've kept them going until now by delivery. In the fall, we'll offer the opportunity to all of our students again.”
Although school is not in session, families still need Jeff Tech's support, Mowrey said, as more families are struggling.
The program, something about which Mowrey says she is “very passionate,” started during the 2016-2017 school year. Each year, it increases the number of students it helps, she said.
During the school year, volunteers send meals home with students each Friday, as well as holiday dinners for Christmas, Thanksgiving and Easter.
Those who are interested in contributing can call 814-653-8265, ext. 129, and leave a message for Mowrey.