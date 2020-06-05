REYNOLDSVILLE — Jeff Tech (Jefferson County Vocational Technical School) has announced its 2020 graduation ceremony will take place at Hummingbird Speedway in Reynoldsville June 23.
Administrative Director Barry Fillman said the ceremony will be held at 7 p.m.
The school hosted its virtual graduation ceremony May 29.
Hummingbird Speedway is the “perfect” venue for Jeff Tech’s ceremony, Fillman said, for several reasons.
“There are so many connections between Jeff Tech and the track,” he said. “Many past and present students are part of the local racing community.”
Additionally, Fillman said, Reynoldsville’s Mayor Peach Caltagarone, is a Jeff Tech graduate.
“We are grateful for his assistance at the track to allow us this opportunity. This venue and unique opportunity will be a perfect sendoff for our graduates.”
Partnering with Hummingbird Speedway will make this a memorable event for students, Fillman adds.
“We really wanted to provide an opportunity for our students to have that moment with their peers and their families,” he said. “These moments are once in a lifetime.”
The rain date for the ceremony will be June 25.