REYNOLDSVILLE — Jeff Tech (Jefferson County Vocational Technical School) instructors used to a hands-on learning environment to help students build future careers have resorted to other teaching techniques during the coronavirus shutdown.
Collision Repair Technology Instructor Pam Kerr said enrichment and review is going well, but she struggled at first to set up her online classroom. A colleague helped her and she has been experimenting with taking videos of repair and replacement procedures performed in her own garage.
“Students are able to view the videos just as if they would be observing me from the school-shop setting,” Kerr said. “This will enhance their learning and when school resumes, students will be able to apply their knowledge from the videos to assigned tasks in the shop.”
Health Assisting Instructor Alicia Hawk said students have been working on medical terminology, anatomy of the body systems, diseases of the different body systems and watching a series of videos with hands-on skills. After the video, they answer questions on things like patient safety.
Students have been able to complete certain hands-on tasks at home, Hawk said, including bed-making or changing skills and doing laundry for their parents.
“Both are skills that they learn about and are responsible for in health assisting,” she said. “Parents have been emailing me when the students have been completing these tasks proficiently for them.”
Automotive Mechanics Instructor Eric Rising said unfortunately the online curriculum doesn’t provide the same experiences as hands-on education.
“In our setting, there is nothing that can replace the experience of actually doing something with an instructor there to guide you,” he said.
Rising said he, too, has been exploring the idea of doing videos from the repair shop where he works.
“This is about as close as I could get them to doing the real thing,” he said.
Precision Machining Instructor Perry Neal said the closure has had a big impact, but he is helping students with theory through online instructional information as well.