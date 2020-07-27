REYNOLDSVILLE — Jeff Tech (Jefferson County Vocational Technical School) Administrative Director Barry Fillman said the school has a plan to operate under each of three phases in the 2020-2021 school year.
Given the ever-changing guidelines, administration has planned for instruction in the red, yellow and green phases in Pennsylvania during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“In the red phase, students will receive all of their instruction online,” he said. “In the yellow phase, students will attend school on alternating days, and will have their technical area classes scheduled for the day they are physically in attendance.”
Special education students will be able to attend both days to receive additional support, Fillman noted.
“During the green phase, we will have procedures in place to streamline student movement, and keep them in smaller groups, while deep cleaning and sanitation takes place constantly,” he said.
Jeff Tech’s 2020 pandemic plan will be released, following board approval, Aug. 3.
“This plan has been subject to the whim of the governor, Pennsylvania Department of Health and Department of Education, so we wanted to be patient in formulating the plan,” he noted. “This is the reason that we moved our August meeting date to earlier in the month.”
With any change comes an adjustment period, Fillman noted.
“I fully expect that everyone will rise to the occasion, given the shared understanding that the education of our students is vital, even if it is different.”