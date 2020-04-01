REYNOLDSVILLE — In light of the extended school closure, Jeff Tech (Jefferson County Vocational Technical School) will start its new delivery of enrichment and review April 6.
Administrative Director Barry Fillman said the school has had to carefully consider its path moving forward.
“In recent years, we have invested a lot of effort transitioning into a competency-based educational platform,” Fillman said in a letter written to the Jeff Tech family March 25. “We have broken all of our curriculum ideas into individual competencies. Over the course of the current school year, your student has worked on competencies in each course.
“For the next phase of the school year, we are going to provide all of our students with the opportunity to receive the support needed to reach the competent level on any task.”
The ultimate goal, Fillman said, is to get students where they need to be, despite their education experience changing due to the circumstances.
“We want to give students the opportunity to master the skills they haven’t mastered to date,” he said.
Jeff Tech instructors began their “planning week” Monday, to develop what their delivery system will be, Fillman said. Instructors will evaluate and make a plan for each student.
“We kind of have to just look at where we are right now and accept it, addressing students’ needs the best we can,” Fillman said. “We have to do this virtually, the best we can.”
Jeff Tech prides itself on also forming strong connections with its students, Fillman said.
“We have worked very hard to cultivate positive relationships with our students,” he said. “This is an opportunity to extend that. It’s important for them to connect with adults in our building whom they’ve cultivated relationships with.”
All cooperative education program students who were in the local workforce have been pulled back at this time, Fillman adds.
“If it’s unsafe for school, it is unsafe to send them to work,” he said.