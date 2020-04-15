REYNOLDSVILLE — Jeff Tech (Jefferson County Vocational Technical School) Principal Melissa Mowrey said efforts to supply “backpack families” with food items have continued despite the school closure.
Jeff Tech staff members called all of its families to ensure they’d be available for delivery, Mowrey said, making contact with 10 of them.
“We asked employees that were deemed essential to help with delivering the items,” she said. “Most items were delivered directly to homes. Some were delivered when we met the family at a pre-determined location.”
Using this method of delivery allowed the Jeff Tech representatives to provide families with fresh meat as well, Mowrey added.
“Although we are not in school, our families still need our support,” she said. “As more people become unemployed, I believe more families will struggle.”
Mowrey said there are also more social and emotional stressors in place for students and parents right now.
“I believe that this is just one way we can continue to support our families and hopefully provide some relief, leaving them with one less thing to worry about,” she said. “We have not had anyone reach out to help support, but I’m sure people do not know we are still doing this.”
The backpack program has provided backpacks full of hearty meals for students each Friday since the 2016-2017 school year, Mowrey said, typically helping around 60 people or more.
Program volunteers also send home Thanksgiving, Christmas and Easter dinners for all of the family recipients. Staff members not only donate food items, but come together to help pack the bags during the year.
Those who are interested in contributing can call 814-653-8265, ext. 129, and leave a message for Mowrey.