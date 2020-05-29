REYNOLDSVILLE — Two Jeff Tech (Jefferson County Vocational Technical School) instructors have kept their students included in a “COVID-19 History in the Making Project” throughout the closure.
Tanya Sweka, a social studies instructor at Jeff Tech, said her classes began to keep an eye on the COVID-19 outbreak following Christmas break in January.
On Jan. 21, Sweka started to put the virus counts on the world map in her classroom.
“I had no idea it would explode as it did, and my students were avidly interested,” she said. “I continued to add the virus count until March 13, the last day we were in class.”
When the first case reached the United States, Sweka said she and her co-teacher, Deb Uhl, began to teach students how to protect themselves, offering including information on such things as hand washing and not touching their faces.
Sweka’s COVID-19 map is “frozen in time” from March 13, she adds, when Gov. Tom Wolf decided to close Pennsylvania schools.
The “COVID-19 History in the Making” project was Uhl’s idea, Sweka says.
“I thought it would make a great enrichment project for the students to use their creativity and express their thoughts and feelings to future generations,” she said. “Our students are writing the history lesson for this event in time.”
The project involves students creating art, writings and drawings, using skills they’ve learned in shop class or at home, Sweka said. Uhl created a Google slideshow to which students can add important items, and there is also a Word Art COVID-19 project, where students can add words and customize their creations.
“Students can collaborate on projects, and invite their peers to view their projects for social interaction,” Sweka said.
Some examples include a comic by Ian Stancliffe, photography by Anastasia Kilgore, a Word Art template creation by Braden Himes and a COVID-19 project slide by Skyla Lingenfelter.
Sweka says when the project is complete, she plans to turn it into a history lesson for future classes, as well as display the artwork and other items submitted by Jeff Tech students.