REYNOLDSVILLE — Jeff Tech (Jefferson County Vocational Technical School)’s 2020 graduation ceremony will be held virtually May 29.
“We are still determining how we will be doing this and the exact time, so more information will be coming,” a Jeff Tech Facebook post says.
Seniors will be given a date and time to pick up their diplomas at the school.
Jeff Tech also announced it is cancelling the school prom this year, and postponing Keystone and Attendance awards ceremonies until 2021.
“We had to plan for the worst when we closed originally,” said Administrative Director Barry Fillman, adding that plans for review and enrichment learning online will continue as planned.
Seniors will finish school May 29, and underclassmen June 2, the post says.
“My main message throughout this is that we should all do our best to continually support each other through this process, and though we miss each other, it will make the connection we share that much stronger when we all return,” Fillman said.
Fillman said the school hopes to hold a physical graduation ceremony for seniors who would like to dress up and walk across the stage July 28.
“This will only be held if we are permitted to do so, depending on where we are with social distancing,” he said.