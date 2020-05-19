REYNOLDSVILLE — Kenneth “Kenny” Spicher of DuBois, custodial supervisor at Jeff Tech (Jefferson County Vocational Technical School), is missing the students and teachers with whom he grew to have friendships throughout his 12 years there.
Spicher also spent three years working in the DuBois Area School District, he said.
When the coronavirus pandemic began to escalate and Pennsylvania schools were closed for what was initially to be two weeks, Spicher was among staff members disinfecting everything, including the walls, stripping the floors and scrubbing furniture. He underwent training with the school nurse about subjects like hand washing.
Although he’s still working within the school, Spicher says it isn’t the same without the students.
“I don’t know all the kids, but they know me,” he said. “We kid around and play jokes on each other.”
Spicher works on Jeff Tech maintenance projects during the school year, too, he says.
The shutdown has been hard on everyone, Spicher says. He, like teachers and administrators, worries about the students, and feels badly that they are missing out on senior activities and socialization.
“We are worried about the well-being of the kids — if they’ll eat or have a place to stay,” he said. “A lot of them would rather be here.”
Jeff Tech has come a long way since Spicher started, he notes.
“Everyone here is phenomenal,” he said. “This group of people cares so much about the school. If there is any need, we are all there.”
When students do return, Spicher says “one of the cleanest schools in the tri-county area” will be ready for them.
“We are all about the safety of the kids, and making sure they come back healthy,” he said.
He is friends with just about all of the Jeff Tech teachers, Spicher says.
“We get along great,” he said.
Spicher has a passion for wood working, creating things like 3D crosses, and for canning foods and hunting.
Spicher’s wife, Bonnie, had a kidney transplant five years ago, so the couple have been being extra careful throughout the pandemic.