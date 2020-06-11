REYNOLDSVILLE — The leaders in Jeff Tech’s (Jefferson County Vocational Technical School) Positive Behavior Support Program have been aiming to recognize staff and students throughout the school closure.
The program, which focuses on respect, responsibility, safety and excellence, encourages students to meet daily expectations when it comes to things like grades, attendance and discipline. As a reward, students have the chance to go on field trips throughout the school year.
Principal Melissa Mowrey, guidance counselor Jessica Schwabenbauer, Brandon Nichol of the HVAC/R (heating, ventilation, air conditioning and refrigeration) shop, math instructor Jenna Shenkle and Megan Yohe of learning support are a part of the PBIS team at Jeff Tech.
Since onling learning began, Shenkle said the team conducted a couple of projects, including creating a video message that was posted to Jeff Tech’s Facebook page.
“We thought it was important to let the students know that we are still thinking about them and miss them,” she said.
There was also a school-wide “GimKit” game that involved teachers, staff and students, Shenkle said, involving Jeff Tech, teacher and content trivia. It had more than 50 participants.
“This game was designed to be light hearted and fun to break up work and isolation,” she said.
The team also has a project in the works intended to build camaraderie among staff members, Shenkle added.
“It’s designed to provide an understanding of everyone’s duties, tasks and importance,” she said. “This is to encourage respect among all Jeff Tech employees no matter what position they hold. The goal is for everyone to get a glimpse into the day in the life of someone else.”
At the end of May, Shenkle said the project was just in its “brainstorming” phase.
“Once we compile everyone’s survey, we have talked about spotlighting them somehow through newsletters, posters, etc.,” she said.
Some questions in the “a day in the life” survey include things like:
- What is the busiest time of the day, month or year for you?
- What are some projects or tasks that cause a lot of time or energy for you at school?
- What are some unique job tasks that you do that others may not within the school?
- What does your typical day entail?
- Beyond your required duties, what are other tasks you take on within the school?