REYNOLDSVILLE — Jeff Tech (Jefferson County Vocational Technical School)’s Practical Nursing Program has seen its fair share of change in the 2020-2021 school year.
DuBois native Cara Davenport started as the new PNP coordinator last fall. Students started their clinical rotations, but they were put on hold due to the rise in local COVID-19 cases.
“We decided to pull students from clinicals,” she said. “We’re doing a lot of things online with them for their clinical experience.”
Some aspects of virtual learning can be beneficial, says Davenport. But, healthcare is an especially hands-on trade.
“It’s not like having a real human being responding verbally to any of your actions and questions,” she added. “You have to get creative. You can’t always go by the plan on paper. We’re taking it day by day.”
COVID has caused the PNP to make changes often, keeping students on their toes, said Davenport.
“At least once a week we have made changes to the schedule, whether it’s flipping class and clinical days, assigning online simulation, or bringing the students in to school for clinical,” she said.
The clinical sites have been great accommodating the ever-changing schedule, she noted.
“We sit and talk to the students about schedule changes, and they are understanding and go with the flow,” Davenport said. “That is nice to see because the medical field is ever-changing from day to day.”
“I found things that I think work well as learning tools that will be continued for later,” she said. “We’re learning what works and what doesn’t.”
It’s important to Davenport to give positive feedback to students, she said, and listen to their concerns and displeasures as well.
Davenport is also working with the health aide program to develop a process for those graduates to be accepted into the PNP, with credit for the health aide education, she said.
Advertising for the fall 2021 class starts in January, said Davensport, with regular newspaper ads and Facebook posts, as well as handing out brochures and information to area guidance counselors.
“I am hoping to go to the high schools in the Tri-County area to talk to any student interested in the program,” she said.
One thing Davenport is hoping to do, she said, is have the students involved in more volunteer work, such as community blood drives. These opportunities have not been as readily available as Davenport had hoped, though.
“I still want the students out in the community promoting health and talking to anyone that wants information,” she said. “The students are the best promotors of the program. Hopefully, spring and summer will be different and we can get out at community gatherings.”
Davenport says she has also been looking into what grants can be used to possibly purchase more simulator mannequins for student use. Both the health assisting and PNP students can use this equipment, she says, which simulates a real human being with movements such as eye blinking.
Those interested in learning more can call 814-653-8420 or email pn@jefftech.us.