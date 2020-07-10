HARRISBURG — The Pennsylvania Department of Health reported Friday an increase of 1,009 positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the total of 93,876 cases statewide. Of these, 2,670 are probable cases of the coronavirus statewide.
About 175 of the total cases reported today did not occur within the past 24 hours but are the result of an influx of private lab results, according to the DOH press release. The number of tests administered within the last 7 days between July 3 and July 9 is 128,821 with 4,793 positive test results.
Approximately 77 percent of cases are presumed to be recovered at this time and 804,764 negative tests have been issued.
Jefferson County reported three new cases for 37; 31 confirmed and six probable. Clearfield County reported three new cases for 85 cases; 65 confirmed and 20 probable. Elk County remained the same 29 cases; 25 confirmed and four probable.
To date, Jefferson County has the only reported COVID-19-related death in the coverage area of the Courier Express, which also includes Clearfield and Elk counties.
To date, the number of negative cases reported in Clearfield County is at 2,775, in Elk County, 1,316, and in Jefferson County, 1,374, according to the Department of Health.
There were 32 new deaths reported statewide Friday, bringing the total number of deaths to 6,880 as a result of COVID-19.
There are 635 patients who have had a positive serology test and either COVID-19 symptoms or a high-risk exposure, which are considered probable cases and not confirmed cases. There are 804,764 patients who have tested negative to date.
In the Courier Express region, the number of county cases are listed below:
— Clarion County reported 11 new cases for 60 reported cases and two deaths.
— Indiana County remained the same with 121 cases, and six deaths.
— Centre County reported four new cases for 239 reported cases, and eight deaths.
— Cameron County remained the same with four total reported cases.
— Forest County has seven reported cases.
— Potter County remained the same with 17 cases to date.
— McKean County remained the same with 20 total cases and one death related to COVID-19.
In nursing and personal care homes, there are 18,164 resident cases of COVID-19, and 3,428 cases among employees, for a total of 21,592 at 737 distinct facilities in 55 counties. There have been 4,699 deaths reported from nursing home populations to date.
According to the DOH, Clearfield County has two facilities with cases; two residents, and one employee. Elk County has one facility with cases; one resident and four employees. Jefferson County has one facility with cases; four residents and four employees. No deaths have been reported from any of these facilities, the DOH reported.